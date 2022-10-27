 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man drowns after running from police, jumping in pond

  • 0

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A naked suspect in a Tulsa apartment clubhouse burglary broke from their custody, jumped into a pond and drowned early Thursday, police said.

In a social media posting, Tulsa police said officers answering a 4:30 a.m. burglar alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse found its front door shattered and a naked man inside with his wet clothing strewn around the room.

Officers handcuffed the man, who initially was cooperative but suddenly broke from them, kicked open a back door, scaled a patio railing and jumped into a pond. Officers jumped in after him, but the man failed to resurface.

People are also reading…

A dive team later found the man's body in 10 feet (3 meters) of chilly, murky water.

Police were withholding the man's identity until they could notify his relatives.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson: On the front line with an artillery unit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News