LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — A grenade explosion Saturday left one person dead and two injured, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

A family searching through their grandfather's belongings around 6:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive reportedly found a hand grenade, Martinez said. One of the family members pulled the pin on the device and it exploded.

A man was found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene. Two of his sons, ages 14 and 18, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from shrapnel.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was requested on scene to search for other explosives. The sheriff did not say whether any were found.

The case is under investigation, Martinez said.