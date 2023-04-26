Take a look at trending news for today, April 26:

Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne scored twice as Manchester City beat first-place Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday to take control of the Premier League title race.

While the defending champions remain second in the standings, Arsenal's lead was cut to two points, with City having two games in hand.

A third league title in as many years is now in sight for manager Pep Guardiola, whose team is in contention for a treble of trophies including the Champions League and FA Cup.

Arsenal proved no match for City in a game that always looked likely to have a major say in determining who would be crowned champions.

The Little Mermaid

Pour one out for the poor unfortunate souls who aren't at CinemaCon. Attendees of the annual exhibition trade show were treated to the first-ever glimpse of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in Disney's upcoming "The Little Mermaid" remake, including a show-stopping rendition of the character's signature number, "Poor Unfortunate Souls."

McCarthy didn't perform live, but she came to Las Vegas to introduce a clip of the movie, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. In the dazzling footage, McCarthy channels Tallulah Bankhead with pitch-perfect flair as the evil sea witch convinces Ariel to part with her voice. Sporting dramatic makeup and a short, purple-ish updo, Ursula whips around her tentacles and shimmies through the sea alongside her sidekicks Flotsam and Jetsam while belting the evil anthem. And yes, McCarthy, who is known more for her comedic chops than her singing talents, effortlessly hits all of the song's high notes.

Fugees

A Fugees rapper accused in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies was convicted Wednesday after a trial that included testimony ranging from actor Leonardo DiCaprio to former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel was accused of funneling money from a now-fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, then trying to squelch a Justice Department investigation and influence an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.

A jury in Washington, D.C., federal court found him guilty of all 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

