Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

The Border Patrol has said surveillance video taken about 90 minutes before the accident showed the Expedition and a Chevrolet Suburban drive through an opening in the border wall about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of the crash site. The Suburban carried 19 people, and it caught fire for unknown reasons on a nearby interstate after entering the U.S. All escaped the vehicle and were taken into custody by the Border Patrol, which said it was not pursuing either SUV.

Cruz was taken into custody after another suspected smuggler was arrested at a California border station two weeks after the crash. That man said Cruz had offered him $1,000 per passenger to drive the sport utility vehicle that crashed, but he declined, according to the criminal complaint.

The alleged smuggler claimed he had known Cruz for several years, had crossed the border illegally six months ago, was living in El Centro and had started working for Cruz by driving immigrants from El Centro to Los Angeles, according to the criminal complaint cited in the U.S. attorney’s office statement.

“According to the associate, Cruz oversees the transportation of individuals who are in the United States illegally to stash houses; collects smuggling payments from family members or sponsors; recruits drivers; and scouts for the presence of law enforcement,” the statement said.