Man charged with shooting guard at Virginia federal facility

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a security guard at a Virginia social security building came equipped with several weapons, 600 rounds of ammunition and three bottles of beer, authorities said.

William Rankin, 44, was charged with attempted murder of someone helping an employee of the U.S. government, and other offenses, after he entered the Norfolk’s Social Security Administration building Monday afternoon and wounded a guard, FBI Special Agent Justin Goodrich said Thursday.

Rankin was also wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Norfolk police previously said Rankin's wounds were life-threatening but it's unclear whether his condition has changed. The guard was expected to fully recover.

In court documents, Goodrich said Rankin entered the building with a rifle bag on his shoulder and shouted, “I want my money!”

The guard told Rankin he couldn't enter the building due to COVID-19 protocols, but Rankin became agitated, pulled out a pistol and told the guard he wasn't leaving without the money, the document said.