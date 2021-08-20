Man charged with murder in 2 killings outside Indiana plant

According to prosecutors, when police interviewed Ferrell after his arrest on Wednesday, he told them he thought up his plans to kill Mays the night before, the Journal & Courier reported.

A probable cause affidavit filed with the charges does not indicate what Ferrell's motive might have been in the killings.

The affidavit, which cites factory security video for details of the killings, states that Ferrell parked next to Sledd's vehicle outside the plant shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, opened his car’s trunk and then forced Mays from her grandmother’s car.

With a semiautomatic handgun in his right hand, Ferrell then dragged Mays to the back of his car and tried to force her into the trunk, according to the affidavit.

Sledd then exited her car and exchanged words with Ferrell, who pointed to the factory, aimed the gun at Sledd as she backed away, allegedly shot her three times as she tried to get away, and she collapsed. Ferrell then shot Mays, who was crouched behind his car refusing to get into the trunk, and she fell to the ground before he returned to his car, backed over her body and drove from the scene, according to the affidavit.