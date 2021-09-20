Man charged with making threats against Dominican president

He also had tried to fly from New York City to the Dominican Republic on Sept. 11, but was rejected because his passport had expired, authorities said.

Amy Gallicchio, an assistant federal defender who represented Figueroa in court, had urged he be released on bail, saying his online postings were “not a real threat to anyone.”

“These are words, hollow words, and nothing that suggests there is any intent to carry out any of those supposed threats,” she said.

She called it “mere speculation” that her client, who is homeless and unemployed, would not show up for court appearances.

Figueroa appeared in a Facebook video on Aug. 22, to say he had been betrayed by Abinader, the complaint said, adding that he referenced the July assassination of Haiti's president too.

During Friday's voluntary interview with law enforcement officers, Figueroa admitted he had made public posts directed at the president and understood his posts could be perceived as threatening but said he did not intend to harm the president, the complaint said.

It said he claimed he made the posts to warn that others might harm the president if corruption continued in the country where he said he had himself been elected as president but declined to serve in the position because he wanted to focus on fighting corruption.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0