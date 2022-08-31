 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man charged with first-degree murder in series of apparently random shootings in Detroit that left 3 dead, 1 wounded

  • 0

DETROIT (AP) — Man charged with first-degree murder in series of apparently random shootings in Detroit that left 3 dead, 1 wounded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe gas supplies: Russia shuts major pipeline for maintenance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News