Man charged with 5 new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting

At a state government parking lot, an angry confrontation broke out between the Black teenagers and a much larger group of Trump supporters. Witnesses and the teen driver's mother say the clash included racial and political taunts on both sides.

An investigator has alleged that a video broadcast on social media and shared with police shows McKinney approaching the girls' car, pulling a handgun from his waistband, and firing one shot into the vehicle from 15 feet (4.5 meters) away.

The bullet struck the leg of a 15-year-old girl in the passenger seat who was arguing with Trump supporters through the sunroof. She was sped to a hospital and survived her injuries.

Critics have questioned whether the shooting was racially motivated. McKinney has expressed support on Facebook for the far-right Proud Boys, a group linked to political violence, and criticism for Black Lives Matter activists. Police initially characterized the shooting as a traffic incident.

Sarcone noted last week that the strongest hate crime charge available under Iowa law carries only five years in prison. By contrast, each of the six charges that McKinney faces carry 10 or 25 years.