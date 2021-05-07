Man charged in stabbings of 2 Asian women a no-show in court

Some of the fundraiser money raised was offered to the family of the other victim, “but they politely declined,” the post said.

Both women were expected to survive, authorities said.

Authorities haven’t said whether the women were targeted because of their ethnicity. But the District Attorney’s office said prosecutors were working with police to determine whether there was evidence to support hate crime allegations.

Police Chief William Scott initially said the attack appeared to be “totally random.”

Thompson was arrested in 2017 and sent to a state mental hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial in the stabbing of a man, the police association said.

In 2018, Thompson was sent into a state Mental Health Diversion program that provides “intensive, court-monitored treatment and services,” the District Attorney’s office said.

A judge allowed him to be released from the program after nearly two years. He wasn’t charged with any new offenses. But he was arrested on warrants for missing court dates, including in April 2020, when he also was found to be in possession of a drug pipe, prosecutors said.