Man charged in spate of explosions outside ex-friend's home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man has been charged with setting off explosives in another man's yard and sending letters to neighbors warning that he planned to continue doing it.

James A. Pane, 50, of Rochester, is being held at least until a court hearing Tuesday, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.'s office said.

Pane was arrested and made an initial court appearance after his home was searched Thursday. He faces charges including using an explosive to destroy property and mailing threatening communications.

The name of Pane’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available Saturday. A possible phone number for his home was disconnected.

Residents near Falleson Road reported hearing blasts between Jan. 20 and Feb. 2, according to a criminal court complaint. Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives eventually got video of an explosion around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at one Falleson Road home; the images came from a doorbell surveillance camera at nearby houses and showed a reddish pickup truck near the Falleson Road house about a minute before the blast, the complaint says.

No injuries were reported.