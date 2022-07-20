 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged in shooting death of Missouri police officer

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a police officer during a traffic stop.

Joshua Rocha, 24, of Kansas City, was being held on $2 million bond in the death of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Rocha, 32, who was killed Tuesday. Rocha will be arraigned Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Rocha had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors allege Rocha jumped out of the vehicle after he was stopped and fired at Vasquez before fleeing. He surrendered hours later after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statewide alert for the car.

Clay County Prosecutor Dan White said the investigation is continuing but prosecutors feel “very comfortable” with the evidence they have against Rocha.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Rocha could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole,

Mike Wood, deputy chief of the Kansas City police department, which is conducting the investigation, said Rocha owned the vehicle he was driving. He said a weapon was recovered and police are investigating if it was used in the shooting.

Wood said Rocha has not made a statement about the shooting since his arrest. He was not aware of any previous contact between Vasquez and Rocha, who does not have an extensive criminal record.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

