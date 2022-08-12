 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man charged in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant

  • 0

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 48-year-old man was charged with open murder Friday in connection with a fatal assault at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, a sheriff said.

A magistrate authorized a warrant charging the suspect with a crime that could result in a life sentence in prison if convicted, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release.

The suspect was expected to be arraigned Saturday morning. He was being held in the Oakland County Jail.

Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died in the slaying, Bouchard said.

Robertson died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

“This crime was horrifically brutal and violent and completely unacceptable,” Bouchard said.

People are also reading…

The suspect has no permanent address and was believed to have been living out of his van, Bouchard said

The two men were employed by a cleaning service contracted by GM, the sheriff said. They were working in a dock area of the plant when the assault occurred, he said.

The suspect was arrested without incident, Bouchard said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News