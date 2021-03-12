Man charged in Capitol riot plot to be released from jail

A man charged with conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group in the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released from jail while he awaits trial, a judge ruled Friday after challenging the strength of the evidence against him.

The decision is a serious blow for prosecutors, who fought to keep Thomas Caldwell locked up, calling him a a threat to the community and major player in the Oath Keepers' plot to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. expressed concerns with Caldwell's conduct, but noted that Caldwell did not enter the Capitol and said there is no direct evidence that Caldwell plotted in advance to do so.

“There are no text message communications by him that speak to actually entering the building or trying to enter the building and ultimately he did not enter the building," Mehta said.

"There is evidence here that I think is favorable to Mr. Caldwell,” the judge added.

The judge also noted that Caldwell of Berryville, Virginia, is suffering from serious medical issues issues behind bars. He ordered him to be released to 24-hour home confinement with GPS monitoring.