Man carrying Confederate flag inside US Capitol during riot arrested in Delaware

The FBI has arrested Kevin Seefried, the man seen carrying a Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Seefried had been a focus of the FBI's efforts to get the public to help them identify riot participants. The complaint identifies him as the man seen in the photos, widely circulated online, carrying a large Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 siege.

Kevin Seefried told the FBI he had brought the Confederate flag with him to Washington from his home in Delaware, where he normally displays it outside.

Seefried was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Seefried's son, Hunter, was also arrested and charged with the same offenses, according to the complaint.

The FBI learned of the men's names after a coworker of Hunter Seefried reported he had bragged about being inside the Capitol building with his father on Jan. 6.

It was not immediately clear if the two men had an attorney.