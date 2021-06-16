Man arrested in San Francisco stabbing of Asian woman

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco police arrested a man hours after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman Wednesday in an unprovoked attack, officials said.

Officers responded to a report about a stabbing and found the woman with several stab wounds and rendered medical aid while medics arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is expected to survive, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Detectives found a knife near the crime scene and obtained a photo of the 35-year-old man and circulated it to all police officers. Two hours later, officers found the suspect and arrested him.

He faces charges including attempted homicide, elder abuse and committing a felony while on bail, among others.

Investigators are working to determine if race was a motivating factor in the attack, police said.

The attack comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in San Francisco and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.