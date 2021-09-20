Man arrested in brutal California attacks, rape on trail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pilot has been arrested in connection with brutal attacks on women in Southern California where he allegedly choked them into unconsciousness and assaulted them in bushes off of a running trail, prosecutors announced Monday.

Robert Yucas, 51, faces life in prison if convicted in the case filed in Orange County. Prosecutors said he raped one victim and tried to sexually assault the other two women in Aliso Viejo, a city about 50 miles (81 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

Officials believe there may be other victims in the U.S. and abroad because of his job as an international commercial cargo pilot, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday during a news briefing to announce the arrest.

Yucas is being held in Alaska after he was arrested in Anchorage on Thursday when he landed there following a return flight from China. His extradition to California is pending. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Yucas is also a suspect in San Diego and Riverside counties in other crimes, Barnes said.

(Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.)