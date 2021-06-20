Man arrested for arson at home of slain lawmaker's relative

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested for arson in a December fire that killed the sister-in-law of a former Mississippi lawmaker.

Former state Rep. Ashley Henley was found shot to death on June 13 outside the same burned-out mobile home where Kristina Michelle Jones was found dead on Dec. 26.

Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera tells local news outlets that Billy Brooks was arrested Friday and charged with arson. However, Brooks was not charged in Jones's death. Jubera said prosecutors would make a further statement Monday.

WHBQ-TV reports Brooks lived across the street. He was jailed in Yalobusha County. It's unclear if Brooks has a lawyer to speak for him or has seen a judge.

Jones lived near Water Valley, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of where Henley lived in Southaven, which is a suburb just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Relatives said the fire that killed Jones was intentionally set on Christmas.