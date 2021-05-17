Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street

DALLAS (AP) — An 18-year-old arrested after a 4-year-old boy was found dead on a neighborhood street in southwest Dallas was known to walk in the area, residents said.

The child, who police have not yet named, was found slain at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Police have said they believe the child lived in the neighborhood.

Darriynn Brown was arrested and was being held in Dallas County jail on Monday on charges of kidnapping and burglary. Police say they anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

“Hard to believe. I don’t think he was in his right mind,” neighbor Jose Ramirez told WFAA television station.

Brown's bond is set at $1.5 million. His attorney, Robbie McClung, said Monday that she had not yet met with him so she could not comment.