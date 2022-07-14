 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man acquitted of murder for insanity recaptured after escape

  • Updated
  • 0

VERNON, Texas (AP) — A man acquitted of murder because of insanity is back in custody two weeks after he escaped from a North Texas mental hospital, police said.

Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, was located in Austin on Sunday, after he escaped on June 26 from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, Texas, Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan said.

Austin is 350 miles south of Vernon. A caller to Austin 911 operators reported Ervin was suffering from heat stroke and needed medical treatment, Agan said. Once in custody, Ervin said he had gone to Austin in search of his mother.

“They say he was arrested peacefully without incident,” Agan told the Vernon Record.

Ervin was charged with stabbing his father to death in Austin in 2013. Ervin testified that he was a CIA-trained assassin killing an imposter. Once acquitted, Ervin was committed to the state hospital system.

People are also reading…

Staff at the Vernon hospital contacted police the morning of June 27 after learning that Ervin was missing. A review of security video showed the patient scaling a security fence the night before, and he was tracked to the nearby Pease River where police speculate that he hopped a freight train.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Vernon Daily Record.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wild moment raccoon chases woman and her dog into her house and refuses to leave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News