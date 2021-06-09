 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of stealing vaccine cards from inoculation site
0 comments
AP

Man accused of stealing vaccine cards from inoculation site

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Nevada man was charged Wednesday with stealing more than 500 blank vaccine cards from a COVID-19 vaccination center near Los Angeles, prosecutors said.

Muhammad Rauf Ahmed was a contract worker at the Pomona Fairplex site when the theft occurred in April, the LA County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Ahmed, 45, faces one felony count of grand theft. It wasn't immediately known if the Las Vegas resident has an attorney.

“Selling fraudulent and stolen vaccine cards is illegal, immoral and puts the public at risk of exposure to a deadly virus,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the statement.

Prosecutors estimated the stolen cards could have a value of $15 apiece if illegally sold.

Ahmed is scheduled to be arraigned August 25.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnesota murder law at issue in ex-cop's appeal

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News