Man accused of Gaetz extortion plot charged with wire fraud

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — One of the men who U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of being behind a plot to extort $25 million from his family in exchange for having a federal sex investigation into the congressman go away was indicted Tuesday on charges of wire fraud and attempting to stop authorities from viewing his IPhone.

A federal grand jury indicted Stephen Alford, 62, in Pensacola, Florida.

The indictment doesn't name the victims or other alleged participants.

The indictment said that Alford was part of a scheme to get $25 million from a person identified only as “D.G.” In exchange, Alford promised he could get a presidential pardon from then-President Donald Trump for a family member, as well as fund the release of someone identified only as “R.L.”

Matt Gaetz's father is Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate. Others who approached Don Gaetz have said in news reports that they wanted to free Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago.