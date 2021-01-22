Man accused of beating officer with flagpole ordered held

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered an Arkansas man accused of beating a police officer with a flagpole during this month's riot at the U.S. Capitol to remain in jail pending his trial, calling video from the incident “simply shocking."

U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray ordered the detention of Peter Stager, who was arrested last week in Arkansas on a charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Stager was identified as a man beating a Washington police officer repeatedly with the pole flying a U.S. flag after rioters dragged the officer down the Capitol’s west stairs

“It is simply shocking and concerns me deeply," Ray said toward the end of a roughly three-hour hearing.

Stager was among the supporters of former president Donald Trump who rioted at the Capitol Jan. 6 as lawmakers assembled to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

Ray also cited video recorded outside the Capitol after the siege where a man identified as Stager is seen saying the building was “filled with treasonous traitors" and that “death is the only remedy" for police at the Capitol.