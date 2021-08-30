Man accused in Georgia spa shootings appears in court

Long pleaded guilty during a hearing last month in Cherokee County to charges including four counts of murder and received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace said during the hearing that investigators found no evidence of racial bias in the killings there. She noted the diversity of the victims and said Long walked through Youngs Asian Massage “shooting anyone and everyone he saw.”

Wallace said that if the case had gone to trial, she was prepared to seek the death penalty and would have argued that Long was motived by gender bias. But after conversations with victims and families of victims, she agreed to a plea deal in the interest of swift justice and avoiding lengthy appeals.

In Atlanta, where all four of the victims were women of Asian descent, Willis said she believes the killings were based on bias motivated by the gender and race of the victims. Willis, who said this was "one of the most horrific cases" to have occurred in Fulton County, said her decision to seek the death penalty was made with the “complete support” of the victims' families.