Man, 29, charged in shooting death of mother of midshipman

ANNPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have charged a 29-year-old Annapolis man in the killing of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman’s mother.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson announced Wednesday at a news conference that Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses. He is being held without bond.

Michelle Cummings, 57, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sitting on the patio of an Annapolis hotel on June 29, police said. Harrod fired at a couple in a vehicle in a parking lot along a nearby street and a shot went over concrete barrier, striking Cummings, Jackson said. He declined to give details about what led up to the shooting. The weapon has not been found, he said.

It's not clear whether Harrod has an attorney who could comment for him.

All cases are sad, but Jackson said this one really affected him.

“What should have been just a fantastic celebratory time for their family just turned for the worse due to somebody else’s recklessness,” he said. “Some nights I couldn’t sleep. I felt rage.”