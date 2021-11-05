Man, 22, due in Las Vegas court in deadly store gunfire case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 22-year-old man accused of donning battle gear and killing a man sitting in a parked car before spraying the inside of a Las Vegas convenience store with gunfire is due to face a judge Friday on murder, attempted murder and other felony charges.

Jesus Javier Uribe was arrested Thursday after SWAT officers acting on a tip surrounded a house in southwest Las Vegas, authorities said.

Police had issued a public plea hours earlier for help finding the gunman, with homicide Lt. Ray Spencer characterizing the shooting as a random act.

Uribe is accused of robbing a person in a street confrontation and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle outside the store before he was seen on security video striding inside wielding a handgun and wearing a tactical vest and a gun belt.

Spencer said the man who was fatally wounded was sitting in a vehicle outside the store, waiting for his girlfriend inside.

The woman was among people who escaped out rear door amid the gunfire.

Spencer said one employee hid inside a cooler until the shooting ended. No one in the store was hit by gunfire.

The gunman took items from the store and left the area on foot, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0