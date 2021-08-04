Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn't quit

Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay urged Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, to convene an emergency special session to vote to impeach Cuomo.

James' investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers, painted what she called a “clear picture” of a governor who touched or made sexually inappropriate comments to a series of women, many of whom worked for him. One is a state trooper whom Cuomo successfully sought to have assigned to his security detail.

While many of the allegations against Cuomo involve verbal comments, some women have also alleged that he gave them unwanted kisses or touches. One aide said the governor reached under her shirt and groped her breast at the governor's mansion in Albany.

The governor denied Tuesday that he ever inappropriately touched anyone and said that he never intended harm.

To date, Cuomo has rebuffed calls to step down and has moved ahead with plans to run for a fourth term in 2022.

He took office in 2011, following in the footsteps of his father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo, who served three terms in the 1980s and '90s.

