Major indexes regain lost ground; GameStop, AMC swing wildly

Stocks were moving sharply higher Thursday morning, a day after sinking to their worst loss since October.

Investors continued to closely watch the wild swings in GameStop, AMC and several other stocks which have become targets for hordes of online investors who have sent them skyrocketing in recent days, taking on big hedge funds who have bet they will fall.

Several of those stocks fell sharply after Robinhood and other trading platforms restricted trading in them. The chaotic trading action is drawing calls from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others for regulatory action to curb the frenzy.

The S&P 500 was up 2% as of noon Eastern, recovering much of the ground it lost a day earlier. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2% and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.4%.

Gamestop was was down 24% after more than doubling in price the day before. The stock, trading at $264 a share, overnight was worth as much as $500 a share. Meanwhile AMC Networks was down 54%, after rising nearly 600% this month alone.