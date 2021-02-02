Major indexes open broadly higher; GameStop, AMC crumble

Stocks were broadly higher in early trading Tuesday, but shares of closely watched companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment were trading sharply lower.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose 1.7% as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 1.2%. Big Tech companies were among the early winners, as were several energy companies including Exxon Mobil and Marathon Petroleum, both of which reported better results than analysts were expecting. UPS rose after reporting record revenue. Treasury yields rose, as did crude oil prices.

While the broader market was solidly higher, most of Wall Street's attention is on a set of beaten-down companies who have seen their shares surge due to intense online interest.

GameStop dropped 50% to roughly $105 a share, and AMC Entertainment lost 40% to $7.83 as share. Both companies have been in the spotlight for more than two weeks as an online community of investors pushed the stocks to astronomical levels.

Trading in those and several other stocks have been restricted by the popular online trading platform Robinhood since last last week following the bouts of extreme volatility. Robinhood needed to secure funding in order to meet deposit thresholds required by organizations that handle the trading orders placed by investors on its platform.