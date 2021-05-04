$%&@!! Maine rethinks decision to stop vetting vanity plates

Some of the laws have been litigated. Last year, a federal judge ruled that California couldn't enforce a ban on vanity license plates it considers “offensive to good taste and decency.”

Before 2015, state law allowed Maine’s secretary of state to reject vanity plates that contained “obscene, contemptuous, profane or prejudicial” messages. Bellows said that any move to restore a vetting process would have to be narrowly tailored to pass legal muster.

In her post at the ACLU of Maine, Bellows sought to ensure Mainers’ rights to freedom of expression, but she said license plates are state property and that the state can regulate them. The state has a compelling interest in protecting children from “obscene, sexual or violent material,” she said.

In Maine, most of the approximately 119,000 vanity plates requested by Maine motorists “show common sense and decency” but more than 400 license plates serve as exceptions, Bellows said.

She said that as a child she enjoyed playing a game on road trips where family members would track out-of-state license plates and see who could spot them first.

“It’s not safe for parents or grandparents to play the license plate game with their kids in Maine anymore," she said. “You can’t escape the proliferation of the f-word and worse.”

