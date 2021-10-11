 Skip to main content
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska

CHIGNIK, Alaska (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck early Monday off the coast of Alaska.

The epicenter was about 114 kilometers (71 miles) east of the village of Chignik, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The depth was reported at 46.3 kilometers (29 miles) deep.

There was no tsunami threat, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.

