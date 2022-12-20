Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattles California, Mat Ishbia agrees to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, and more top news

Here's a look at trending topics and other top news for today, Dec. 20.
Mat Ishbia
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
It is the first step in a process that is expected to take several weeks to complete, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Ishbia nor the Suns had disclosed the agreement publicly.
ESPN first reported the agreement between Sarver and Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion.
People are also reading…
Ishbia, a former Michigan State player and a member of the Spartans' NCAA championship team in 2000, will now be subject to a vetting process by the NBA.
Read more about the deal here:
California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking people from their sleep, leaving thousands without electricity and damaging at least one bridge.
The quake, striking at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5 miles from the Humboldt County city of Ferndale, the survey said. That's about a 20-mile drive southwest of Eureka and a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.
Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. More than 71,000 outages were reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. PT -- out of 99,000 customers tracked in the county -- according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.
Find out more info here:
Winter solstice 2022
Once again we have entered the time of the winter solstice — when daylight is scarce and the creeping darkness seems to whisper: Slow down. Turn inward. Fortify yourself against the long, cold night ahead.
Although shrouded in myths, the winter solstice is a physical event that occurs this year on Dec. 21. It is the day when the North Pole reaches its farthest tilt away from the sun, resulting in the shortest period of daylight of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, followed by the longest night. It is also the day when the sun reaches its lowest maximum point in the sky. In Los Angeles the sun will rise at 6:55 a.m. and set at 4:47 p.m.
On the other side of the world, the Southern Hemisphere experiences its summer solstice on the same day, a sage reminder that on this planet at least, the time of greatest darkness is also the time of greatest light.
Find out more on winter solstice practices here:
***
Get more top news from today here:
Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' star, dies
Ukraine's Zelenskyy prepares to visit Washington
Biden asks Supreme Court to end asylum limits
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 20
The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee has voted along party lines to publicly release a report on Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., says supporting materials will be released along with the report. Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the committee’s top Republican, is voicing concerns about privacy as the documents could contain information such as Social Security numbers. The report could provide a fuller look into Trump’s personal and business finances, possibly revealing how much money he paid in taxes, what income he derived from foreign operations and whether his income was as large as the reputed multibillionaire has suggested.
Congressional leaders have unveiled a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government. The measure released early Tuesday includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. Lawmakers are working to stuff as many priorities as they can into what is likely to be the last major bill of the current Congress. They are racing to complete passage before a midnight Friday deadline or face the prospect of a partial government shutdown going into the Christmas holiday.
Tensions remain high at the U.S-Mexico border amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers. The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas. The U.S. government made its plea in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. The restrictions had been slated to expire Wednesday. The federal government acknowledged that ending the restrictions will likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.” But the government asked the court to reject efforts by a group of conservative-leaning states to maintain a measure that allows officials to expel many but not all asylum-seekers.
The House Jan. 6 committee has urged the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump for four different crimes. Those actions touch not only the former president’s efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election but also his behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The committee’s referrals to the Justice Department carry no legal weight since federal prosecutors are already conducting their own investigation. And prosecutors are the sole deciders of whether to pursue charges against Trump. Nonetheless, the committee said Monday during its final public meeting that it regarded its report as providing a “roadmap to justice.”
The United States has flown nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets near the Korean Peninsula for joint drills with South Korean warplane. Tuesday's drills came after the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about the North’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test. South Korea's Defense Ministry says the deployment of the U.S. B-52 bombers and the F-22 stealth fighter jets was part of an agreement to protect South Korea with all available means, including nuclear. North Korea has performed a record number of missile tests as a warning over U.S.-South Korea drills it views as an invasion rehearsal. All of North Korea’s ICBM tests have been performed at a steep angle to avoid neighboring countries.
President Joe Biden is expressing alarm about growing antisemitism in the United States and around the globe and vowing to fight back against the scourge. Speaking to guests gathered for a Hanukkah reception Monday at the White House, Biden said “silence is complicity” and added that it’s imperative that hate, violence and antisemitism are condemned by the nation. Biden noted that Hanukkah comes “in the midst of rising and emboldened antisemitism at home” in the U.S. Biden told guests the "venom is becoming too normal.” The Anti-Defamation League tracked 2,717 antisemitic instances of assault, harassment and vandalism last year, a 34% increase over the previous year.
Jurors in Los Angeles have found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape at his second sexual misconduct trial. The verdict Monday following a monthlong trial represents a victory for the #MeToo movement five years after Weinstein became its central figure. Lacking forensic evidence or eyewitness accounts of the assaults Weinstein’s accusers said happened from 2005 to 2013, the California case hinged heavily on the stories and credibility of the four women at the center of the charges. Jurors could not reach a verdict on two accusers’ cases, including allegations by documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Her husband is California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Terry Hall, lead singer of ska band The Specials, has died at the age of 63. The band announced late Monday that Hall had died after a brief illness. The Specials formed in the English Midlands city of Coventry in the late 1970s. With its mix of Black and white members and Jamaica-influenced style of sharp suits and porkpie hats, the band became leaders of the anti-racist 2 Tone ska revival movement. The Specials captured the uneasy mood of the times in songs including “A Message to You, Rudy,” “Rat Race,” “Too Much Too Young" and “Ghost Town.” Hall went on to form Fun Boy Three and The Colourfield, and co-wrote the Go-Go's hit “Our Lips Are Sealed.”
A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Dillon put Green Bay ahead for good with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third period. He left midway through the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight “Monday Night Football” start.
Thousands of fans have lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires. Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Messi was the first player from the plane carrying the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they walked past a sign “Thank you, champions.” The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos,” an unofficial anthem for Argentine fans.