Maduro sent letter to Iran's Leader accrediting US fugitive

Saab's attorneys also challenge the U.S. court's jurisdiction, saying that Saab hasn't traveled to the U.S. in nearly three decades and that proceeds from the alleged scheme were deposited into Miami bank accounts belonging to unnamed co-conspirators.

“The United States has only the barest alleged connection to the underlying supposed crimes,” the filing said.

Venezuela's government has vehemently objected to Saab's prosecution as a veiled attempt at regime change by the Trump administration and have ordered him to resist extradition at all costs.

“We have reasonable grounds to believe that if you are extradited to the United States, you will be put under pressure, whether legitimately or not, to disclose that information and thus put our country at great risk,” says a letter signed by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza that was part of Thursday's filing.

A court in Cape Verde ruled this month that Saab can be extradited to the U.S. although the island nation's Supreme Court must give final approval.

On Thursday, prosecutors in the island nation said they were moving Saab to house arrest while the appeals process plays out because he had already been detained longer than the maximum allowed.