Madison chancellor: Foxconn likely won't honor $100M pledge

“We continue to work with Foxconn as we do (with) any number of other companies, looking to connect them to various resources on campus, and some of those go forward and some of them don’t,” said Charles Hoslet, a vice chancellor who oversees the university’s partnerships with corporations.

The state offered Foxconn $3.3 billion in tax incentives to encourage it to build its first factory outside Asia in Wisconsin.

In June 2018, Foxconn broke ground on its Mount Pleasant facility in a ceremony at which then- President Donald Trump called the campus “the 8th Wonder of the World.”

The governor at the time, Republican Scott Walker, who also attended the ceremony, predicted that Foxconn would transform Wisconsin just as Microsoft did in Washington state.