Madigan's ex-chief of staff indicted for lying to grand jury

Mapes testified before the grand jury on March 31, according to the indictment. Prosecutors wanted to question Mapes about dealings between Madigan and a consultant. Asked multiple times about the consultant acting on Madigan's behalf or carrying out work for the Chicago Democrat, Mapes denied knowledge of such a relationship.

In one exchange, Mapes was asked if he had reason to think the consultant was acting as an agent for Madigan, by doing work for him or carrying out assignments for him.

“I'm not aware of any,” Mapes replied, according to the indictment. “I’m not aware of that activity. Let's put it that way.”

The indictment states Mapes made the statements even though he knew the consultant did work for Madigan and communicated messages on Madigan's behalf. It says Mapes himself sometimes acted an an intermediary between Madigan and the consultant.