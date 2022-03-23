Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.
President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America's top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. She had previously been Clinton's ambassador to the United Nations.
At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Prague.
"She was surrounded by family and friends," her family announced on Twitter. "We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend." It said the cause was cancer.
In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Albright the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, saying her life was an inspiration to all Americans.
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Albright remained outspoken through the years. After leaving office, she criticized President George W. Bush for using "the shock of force" rather than alliances to foster diplomacy and said Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.
However, as a refugee from Czechoslovakia, she was not a dove and played a leading role in pressing for the Clinton administration to get militarily involved in the conflict in Kosovo. She also toed a hard line on Cuba, famously saying at the United Nations that the Cuban shootdown of a civilian plane was not "cojones" but rather "cowardice."
She advised women "to act in a more confident manner" and "to ask questions when they occur and don't wait to ask."
"It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent," she told HuffPost Living in 2010.
When the Senate Foreign Relations Committee asked her in January 2007 whether she approved of Bush's proposed "surge" in U.S. troops in bloodied Iraq, she responded: "I think we need a surge in diplomacy. We are viewed in the Middle East as a colonial power and our motives are suspect."
Albright was an internationalist whose point of view was shaped in part by her background. Her family fled Czechoslovakia in 1939 as the Nazis took over their country, and she spent the war years in London.
As secretary of state, she played a key role in persuading Clinton to go to war against the Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic over his treatment of Kosovar Albanians in 1999. "My mindset is Munich," she said frequently, referring to the German city where the Western allies abandoned her homeland to the Nazis.
She helped win Senate ratification of NATO's expansion and a treaty imposing international restrictions on chemical weapons. She led a successful fight to keep Egyptian diplomat Boutros Boutros-Ghali from a second term as secretary-general of the United Nations. He accused her of deception and posing as a friend.
As America's top diplomat, Albright made limited progress at first in trying to expand the 1993 Oslo Accords that established the principle of self-rule for the Palestinians on the West Bank and in Gaza. But in 1998, she played a leading role in formulating the Wye Accords that turned over control of about 40% of the West Bank to the Palestinians.
She also spearheaded an ill-fated effort to negotiate a 2000 peace deal between Israel and Syria under Syria's late President Hafez al-Assad. And, she helped guide U.S. foreign policy during conflicts in the Balkans and the Hutu-Tutsi genocide in Rwanda.
Full story here:
Photos: Remembering Madeleine Albright
United States Secretary of State Warren Christopher gestures as he and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Madeleine Albright chat with United National Secretary General Boutros-Ghali, left, at U.N. Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, May 12, 1993. They spoke about situations in Bosnia, Haiti, Somalia and Cambodia. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Marty Lederhandler
Flanked by Secretary of State Warren Christopher, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Madeleine Albright, President Bill Clinton gestures during his address to guests at a reception at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, Sept. 26, 1994. The reception was held for heads of state and delegations to the 49th General Assembly of the United Nations. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Madeleine Albright, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks about her role as Security Council president for the month of August at a U.N. news conference in New York City on Aug. 4, 1993. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
MARTY LEDERHANDLER
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2000 file photo, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Il, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Pae Kha Hawon Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korean television announced Monday, Dec. 19, 2011 in a "special broadcast" that its leader Kim Jong Il has died in Pyongyang. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, Pool, File)
David Guttenfelder
Vice President Al Gore shakes former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's hand following his remarks while Secretary of State Madeleine Albright looks on during an East Room ceremony setting the stage for an upcoming House vote Tuesday, May 9, 2000, at the White House. Former Presidents Carter and Ford and a who's who from Republican and Democratic administrations joined President Clinton today in pressing Congress to grant permanent normal trade relations to China. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
RICK BOWMER
FILE - In this May 29, 2002 file photo, former U.S. Secretaries of State, from left, Madeleine Albright, Warren Christopher, Alexander Haig, and Henry Kissinger take part in the dedication and naming ceremony of the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va. Haig, who served Republican presidents and ran for the office himself, has died, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2010. He was 85. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)
JOE MARQUETTE
Die fruehere amerikanische Aussenministerin Madeleine Albright praesentiert ihr Buch "Madam Secretary" am Donnerstag, 23. Oktober 2003, in der Bundeshauptstadt Berlin. In ihrer Autobiographie beschreibt sie ihre Karriere als US-UN-Botschafterin und spaetere Aussenministerin. (AP Photo/Fritz Reiss) Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright introduces her book titled "Madam Secretary" in the German capital Berlin Thursday, Oct. 23, 2003. In her book she desbribes her career which led her from the US-UN Ambassador to the later Secretary of State. (AP Photo/Fritz Reiss)
FRITZ REISS
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during an interview with Associated Press Tuesday June 5, 2005, in Pristina, Kosovo. Albright said that United States and Eruopean Union could ease strained relations by forging a common position on the future of the disputed province of Kosovo. (AP Photo/Atdhe Mulla)
ATDHE MULLA
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright throws out the first pitch for the Orioles season opener against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, April 2, 1997, at Camden Yards in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea)
ROBERTO BOREA
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan meets with United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1998, at the United Nations. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
KATHY WILLENS
Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright respond to applause as Clinton is introduced to a gathering of the Women in Public Service Institute at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass., Monday, June 11, 2012. Both women are graduates of Wellesely. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2007 before the Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on Iraq. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
SUSAN WALSH
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, foreground right, speaks to a guest at the unveiling of her official portrait as the 64th Secretary of State at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)
Lawrence Jackson
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., talks with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during a foreign affairs round table discussion in Washington Wednesday, June 18, 2008. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Madeleine Albright, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to reporters after she presented photographic evidence of mass graves in Bosnia to the UN Security Council, Thursday, August 10, 1995. Behind her is James Rubin, a US Mission spokesman. The aerial photographs purportedly show mass graves of Bosnian Muslims slain by Serbs. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill Tuesday Feb. 11, 1997 in her first hearing as secretary before the House International Relations Committee. Albright told the committee that a long delayed expansion of NATO would create a "permanent source of tension and insecurity in the heart of Europe." (AP Photo/J.Scott Applewhite)
J.SCOTT APPLEWHITE
Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto gestures while welcoming U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in the compound of his official residence in Tokyo prior to their breakfast meeting Monday, Feb. 24, 1997. Albright, currently in the town for a two-day official visit, will fly to Beijing later to hope to smooth a complex and sometimes rocky U.S.-China relationship. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)
TSUGUFUMI MATSUMOTO
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright prepares to give an address on Iraq Wednesday, March 26, 1997 at Georgetown University in Washington. Albright said international sanctions have dramatically weakened Iraq and warned against easing them because "the future threat has not been erased." (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
DENNIS COOK
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, flanked by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Jesse Helms, R-N.C., right, and Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., arrives to testify before a hearing on chemical weapons before the committee on Capitol Hill Tuesday April 8, 1997. Faced with a Democratic threat to block action on all legislation, Senate Republicans agreed Tuesday to hold a ratification vote on the global chemical weapons treaty before the pact takes effect in three weeks. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)
JOE MARQUETTE
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright gives a football, pencils and notebooks to a Mayan woman during a short stop in the Tuluche demobilization camp, some 74 miles from Guatmela City, Sunday May 4, 1997. Albright's 8-hour visit to Guatemala is the first stage of her Latin American tour. The next stage is Mexico. (AP Photo/Scott Sady)
SCOTT SADY
U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, right, greets wellwishers after a ground-breaking ceremony for the U.S. Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City Saturday, June 28, 1997. Albright is the first U.S. secretary of state to visit Ho Chi Minh city, former Saigon, since the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
RICHARD VOGEL
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright delivers the keynote address during The California Governor's Conference for Women luncheon in Long Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999. Tipper Gore, wife of Vice President Al Gore was interviewed by California first lady Sharon Davis during one of the conferences sessions. (AP Photo/Victoria Arocho)
VICTORIA AROCHO
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright laughs as she holds up a basketball jersey presented to her after delivering remarks at the University of Maine, in Orono, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 13,1999. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
PAT WELLENBACH
Former US President Bill Clinton, center is flanked by his wif, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, left, and her predecessor Madeleine Albright, right, during the state funeral of former Czech President Vaclav Havel in the St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Dec. 23, 2011. Havel was the leader of the peaceful anti-communist "Velvet Revolution." He died Sunday, Dec. 18, at age 75. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)
Petr David Josek
President Barack Obama awards Madeleine Albright the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 29, 2012, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Secretary of State John Kerry, left, speaks at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Diplomacy Center. Kerry hosted five of his predecessors in a rare public reunion for the groundbreaking of a museum commemorating the achievements of American statesmanship. From left are, Kerry, Undersecretary of State for Management Patrick Kennedy, and former Secretaries of State, Henry Kissinger, James A Baker III, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell and Hillary Rodham Clinton. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) . (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright introduces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a campaign event at Rundlett Middle School, in Concord, N.H., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016. 'There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other," Albright said. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Tuesday, July 26, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Former U.S. President George W. Bush greets former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, left, and Madeleine Albright, right, after they participated in a panel discussion at a forum sponsored by the George W. Bush Institute in New York, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright gives a eulogy during a funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright meets with children of U.S. Embassy employees in Beijing during a visit to the embassy shortly after her arrival in China Monday, Feb. 24, 1997. Calling U.S. relations with China "a key to stability," Albright held talks Monday with top Chinese officials. (AP Photo)
Stringer
Photos: Notable Deaths in 2022
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” died Jan. 20, 2022. He was 74.
AP file, 1994
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Jan. 6, 2022. He was 94. Poitier won the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field.”
AP file, 2008
Ronnie Spector
Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, died Jan. 12, 2022. She was 78.
AP file, 2010
Bob Saget
Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65.
AP file, 2019
Louie Anderson
Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Jan. 21, 2022. He was 68. In 2016, Anderson won a best supporting actor Emmy for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother to twins, in the FX series “Baskets.” He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002.
AP file, 2017
Howard Hesseman
Howard Hesseman, best known as the hard-rocking disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on the sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati," died Jan. 28, 2022. In addition to earning two Emmy nominations for his role on "WKRP," Hesseman also appeared on "Head of the Class" and "One Day at a Time," along with guest appearances on "That 70's Show," among others. The Oregon native also hosted "Saturday Night Live" several times. — CNN
Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, 1978
Sally Kellerman
Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman's 1970 film “MASH," died Feb. 24, 2022, at age 84. Kellerman had a career of more than 60 years in film and television. She played a college professor who was returning student Rodney Dangerfield's love interest in the 1986 comedy “Back to School.” But she would always be best known for playing Major Houlihan, a straitlaced, by-the-book Army nurse who is tormented by rowdy doctors during the Korean War in the army comedy “MASH."
AP file, 2015
Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” died Jan. 6, 2022. He was 82. Bogdanovich was heralded as an auteur from the start, with the chilling lone shooter film “Targets” and soon after “The Last Picture Show,” from 1971, his evocative portrait of a small, dying town that earned eight Oscar nominations and catapulted him to stardom.
AP file, 2005
André Leon Talley
André Leon Talley, a towering figure who made fashion history as a rare Black editor in an overwhelmingly white industry, died Jan. 18, 2022. He was 73. Talley was the former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine. Often dressed in sweeping capes, he was a highly visible regular in the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe for decades.
AP file, 2016
Marilyn Bergman
Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died Jan. 8, 2022. She was 93.
AP file, 1980
Gaspard Ulliel
French actor
Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps. He was 37. Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's “Hannibal Rising” and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.” He is also in the Marvel series “Moon Knight."
AP file, 2015
Ivan Reitman
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind many of the most beloved comedies of the late 20th century, from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” died Feb. 12, 2022. He was 75. Known for bawdy comedies that caught the spirit of their time, Reitman’s big break came with the raucous, college fraternity sendup “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” which he produced. He directed Bill Murray in his first starring role in the summer camp flick “Meatballs," and then again in 1981's “Stripes,” but his most significant success came with 1984’s “Ghostbusters.”
AP file, 2009
Dan Reeves
Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Jan. 1, 2022. He was 77.
AP file, 2014
Don Maynard
Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, died Jan. 10, 2022. He was 86. When Maynard retired in 1973, he was pro football’s career receiving leader with 633 catches for 11,834 yards and 88 touchdowns. The Jets retired his No. 13 jersey.
AP file, 1968
Michael Lang
Michael Lang, a co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, died Jan. 8, 2022. He was 77.
AP file, 2009
Lawrence N. Brooks
Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died Jan. 5, 2022, at the age of 112.
AP file, 2019
Charles McGee
Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars and later helped to bring attention to the Black pilots who had battled racism at home to fight for freedom abroad, died Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102.
AP file, 2019
Manfred Thierry Mugler
French fashion designer
Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, died Jan. 23, 2022. He was 73. Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist. The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric in his sculpted clothing became a trademark.
AP file, 2001
Bill Fitch
Bill Fitch, who guided the Boston Celtics to one of their championships during a Hall of Fame coaching career spanning three decades, died Feb. 2, 2022. He was 89. A two-time NBA coach of the year, Fitch coached for 25 seasons in the NBA, starting with the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers in 1970. He was Larry Bird's first pro coach with Boston in 1979, won a title with the Celtics in 1981 and spent time with Houston, New Jersey and the Los Angeles Clippers.
AP file, 1981
Gary Brooker
Gary Brooker, the Procol Harum frontman who sang one of the 1960s' most enduring hits, “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” died Feb. 19, 2022. He was 76. Brooker was singer and keyboard player with the band, which had a huge hit with its first single, “A Whiter Shade of Pale.” With its Baroque-flavored organ solo and mysterious opening line - “We skipped the light fandango, turned cartwheels cross the floor" — the song became one of the signature tunes of the 1967 “Summer of Love.”
AP file, 2006
Charley Taylor
Charley Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career with Washington as the NFL's career receptions leader, died Feb. 19, 2022. He was 80. Taylor was the 1964 NFL rookie of the year and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-1960s Team. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was a first-team all-NFL pick in 1967.
AP file
Dwayne Hickman
Dwayne Hickman, the actor and network TV executive who despite numerous achievements throughout his life would always be remembered fondly by a generation of baby boomers for his role as Dobie Gillis, died Jan. 9, 2022. He was 87.
AP file
Emilio Delgado
Emilio Delgado, who spent more than 40 years entertaining generations of children playing the Fix-It Shop owner Luis on "Sesame Street," died March 10, 2022. He was 81. Delgado had cited the PBS show's importance as a cultural touchstone in the way people of color were depicted on TV. — CNN
Emilio Delgado, 'Sesame Street's' Luis for more than 40 years, dies at 81
©PBS/Courtesy Everett Collection
William Hurt
William Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as “Broadcast News," “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” died March 13, 2022. He was 71. In a long-running career, Hurt was four times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985's “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” After his breakthrough in 1980’s Paddy Chayefsky-scripted “Altered States” as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as a mainstay of the '80s.
AP file, 1986
Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer. She was 84. President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. She had previously been Clinton's ambassador to the United Nations.
AP file, 2016
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!