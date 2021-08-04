MacArthur aims to help people with disabilities find work

RespectAbility is using a new $75,000 grant from the MacArthur Foundation to nudge foundations to hire people with disabilities and make any accommodations needed so they can perform to the best of their ability. The philanthropy fellowship, which will use the MacArthur grant to provide a $15 an hour wage, is an added component of its existing fellows program, which for nine years has trained people in communications and policy jobs.

Fishbein’s fellowship placed him at the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy before he landed his current job. Many of the group’s other fellows have worked outside of philanthropy, with a large number getting placements with Hollywood studios on efforts to advance disability inclusion in film and television.

After a training period on skills like time management and how to read foundation Internal Revenue Service filings, this fall the fellows will each apply to work at a grant maker. Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, RespectAbility’s founder, says she is in discussions with a several foundations about participating.

The foundations, Mizrahi says, should be prepared for some star talent.