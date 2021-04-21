Lyrid meteor shower to peak on Earth Day: Here's how to watch

Every year from January to mid-April, we experience a "meteor drought," without a single shower for months.

That all ends this year on Thursday, Earth Day, with the first show of the season: the annual Lyrid meteor shower.

"These dazzling meteors are fast and bright, with a striking golden trail of dust streaking behind them," CNN meteorologist Judson Jones said.

The Lyrids, which are best seen from the Northern Hemisphere, have been observed for 2,700 years, according to NASA. During its peak, this shower will feature about 10 meteors per hour.

You might even spot a fireball flying across the sky or the glowing dust trail the meteors frequently leave behind them as they streak through Earth's atmosphere.

As with all meteor showers, the darker the sky, the more visible the Lyrids will be. If you want to view them, you'll have your best luck away from urban areas where city lights can obstruct the view.

"Light pollution is one of the biggest struggles when trying to see meteors, and it seems to be getting worse each year," Jones said.