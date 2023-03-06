Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a fierce critic of Donald Trump, says he won't run for the White House in 2024, after long positioning himself as a possible alternative to the ex-president. Hogan writes in The New York Times that he's long said he cares “more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party.” The move is a recognition that while many in the GOP are considering ways to move on from the Trump era, there's little appetite among primary voters for such a vocal critic of Trump. For now, that leaves Trump as the leading figure in the early field of Republican candidates.