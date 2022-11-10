 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille talk 'Yellowstone' season 5. Also: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'The Santa Clauses' | Streamed & Screened podcast

A podcast about movies from Lee Enterprises

This week we have an interview with "Yellowstone" actors Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille, who play Kayce and Monica Dutton respectively, and Bruce Miller gets some great insights from them about the future of their characters and the rest of the Dutton family. "Yellowstone" season 5 premieres Sunday Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.

We also dig out claws into some questions about Marvel's new "Black Panther" film, "Wakanda Forever," specifically whether or not we think it could repeat the box office success of its predecessor (which pulled in a cumulative $1.348 billion) and challenge "Top Gun: Maverick" for its top spot the list of movie money-makers for 2022.

And, finally, if the phrase "elves vomiting glitter" does anything for you, then the upcoming Disney+ series, "The Santa Clauses," might be a pleasant addition under your streaming TV tree this year.

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City JournalJared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

