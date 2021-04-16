LSU reeling from ongoing reviews of sexual misconduct cases

When LSU's football team emerges from the north end zone tunnel in 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium for its traditional spring scrimmage on Saturday, players will take a field emblazoned with a logo recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The logo symbolizes an effort to promote healing on campus, but also is a reminder of the inescapable challenges that LSU faces for the foreseeable future. It is unclear what impact investigations by the U.S. Department of Education and a state Senate select committee into how the university has handled sexual misconduct allegations, as well as a $50 million civil lawsuit in federal court, will have on LSU’s athletics programs.

But regardless of the outcomes, it will likely take time to remove the stain from LSU's tarnished brand.

“LSU’s like my children. I’m always going to love it but I want it to do better," said political pundit James Carville, an LSU graduate who teaches at the university and has one child enrolled there and another who graduated from there. “Right now, it’s not doing better.”