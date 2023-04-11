LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police body camera video released Tuesday shows Louisville officers being fired upon as they arrive at the bank where a shooter killed five people and the harrowing harrowing minutes while officers confront the shooter and work to rescue a wounded colleague.

Two patrol officers who responded to the shooting were wounded, one of them struck in the head by a bullet in the Monday morning shooting.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through footage and stills at a new conference Tuesday.

One still image from surveillance video showed the shooter holding a gun inside the building, surrounded by broken glass. Police said he set up an ambush position to attack officers as they arrived.

Officer Corey Galloway’s body camera shows him perched behind a stairway outside the building after rookie Officer Nickolas Wilt was wounded. He waits and as other officers arrive, more gunshots are heard and Galloway fires then shouts that he thinks the shooter is down.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said it was crucial to release the footage because “transparency is important — even more so in a time of crisis.”

Get the full story here:

The US surpasses 140 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space