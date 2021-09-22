Louisiana's struggling seafood industry teetering after Ida

“Where this state was out-producing all other states combined in the past, now we’re just another state with a few oysters,” he said.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic forced restaurants around the U.S. to close last year, killing demand for a product that's best served fresh. While Motivatit Seafoods employed as many as 100 people in the past, Voisin said, the current payroll is around 20 people, at least some of whom will help determine how to move forward after Ida.

“We're going to have to consolidate things, become smaller, use what we can and hope to get up and running,” he said.

Voisin said he has yet to compute a dollar estimate for damage to the company, which also operates boats that harvest oysters, but it's substantial.

“We hope that we're able to have the vision and the wisdom to continue. It's going to be a battle,” he said.

FRACTURED SHRIMPERS

Unable to speak for a decade since cancer surgery, Dale Williams gets by on disability payments of $1,300 a month. Living in a mobile home at Port Sulphur on the west bank of the Mississippi River, he supplements his income by catching shrimp with a little boat he parked in his front yard for Hurricane Ida.