Louisiana virus cases surge; Edwards plans primetime address

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The number of Louisiana residents confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus spiked Monday to nearly 1,200 people, and the virus's death toll in the state grew dramatically overnight, a troubling trend that had Gov. John Bel Edwards enacting a statewide “stay at home” order and planning a televised plea for people to comply.

At least 34 residents have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, according to Louisiana's health department, up from 20 confirmed deaths a day earlier.

Edwards ordered his state's 4.6 million residents to voluntarily stay at home starting at 5 p.m. Monday unless they need to carry out essential tasks such as getting food or medicine. First responders and workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices and other critical operations are exempt from the directive, which will remain in effect until at least April 12.

The Democratic governor planned a prime-time, statewide TV broadcast Monday night to talk about Louisiana's response to the coronavirus. The state has one of the highest per-capita rates of confirmed infection, with the outbreak spreading so rapidly that Edwards has warned that Louisiana is on a trajectory similar to Italy's, with health care facilities at risk of being overwhelmed within the next week.