Louisiana Senate backs transgender sports ban veto override

But Sen. Mike Fesi, a Houma Republican, told his colleagues they should think about their “daughters and granddaughters” and their “good, decent morals.”

“If we do not fix this problem, women will never win in sports in the future,” Fesi said.

The transgender sports ban was the driving force behind the majority-Republican House and Senate decision to return to the Louisiana Capitol. But they also could consider other measures that Edwards rejected, such as his removal of specific projects from budget bills, or legislation that sought to ban coronavirus vaccine mandates, mandated regular audits of elections and requirements that local school systems publish their finances in the Louisiana Checkbook online site.

In all, Edwards jettisoned 28 bills from the regular session that ended in June. The veto session can last up to five days, but legislative leaders said they hope to wrap up well before Saturday.

As the session opened in the House, a handful of opponents to the transgender sports ban briefly tried to protest in the balcony, only to be forcibly removed from the chamber.