Louisiana man's personal levee no match for Ida's fury

DES ALLEMANDS, La. (AP) — Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. He built a levee around his entire lot to protect his home, commercial fishing boats, cars and motorcycle.

Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway.

On Tuesday, he cleaned up the muddy mess left by more than a foot of water that inundated his house. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.

“I fought a losing battle. I thought I had it. But when the eye came, that's when it topped the levee,” said Comardelle. “Can't fight nature.”

Located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans, Cormadelle's home is in unincorporated Des Allemands, a fishing community since German immigrants first settled it in the 1720s. Residents have been trying to keep their homes dry for generations, and the fight has only gotten tougher in recent decades as Louisiana's coastline shrank.