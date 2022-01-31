 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louisiana man convicted of biting sheriff's deputy

CONVENT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been convicted of battery on a police officer for biting a sheriff’s deputy who tried to arrest him in May 2020.

Justin Stout, 40, of Paulina could get up to five years in prison at his sentencing Feb. 24, prosecutors told news agencies.

Prosecutors said Stout fought with St. James Parish sheriff’s deputies who were called to deal with a dispute in a child custody case, and that the deputy who was bitten required medical treatment. A stun gun subdued Stout, according to prosecutors.

A parish jury convicted him last week before Judge Tess Stromberg.

