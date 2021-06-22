Louisiana governor vetoes transgender sports ban proposal

Mizell didn't immediately return a call for comment Tuesday about the veto and whether she'd seek an override effort.

The legislation was similar to bans passed by Republican-led legislatures in several states. Idaho was the first state to approve such a bill, and it's been followed by others including Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Proponents in Louisiana pointed to the state of Connecticut, where they said two transgender females participating in women’s track events broke 15 records. They suggested transgender athletes have an automatic, built-in advantage in competitions against other females.

“Nobody wants to treat anyone with inequity, but there is not an equal situation physically,” Mizell said during legislative debate on the bill.

Though the ban would have kept both transgender girls and boys from competing on teams of their identified gender, nearly all the discussion centered on female sports. Mizell named the bill the “Fairness in Women's Sports Act.”