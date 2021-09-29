Louisiana death row: Inmates get time, daily meal together

Louisiana began considering changes throughout the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, including death row, in 2016, Tuesday’s settlement noted. It said groups of inmates have been allowed since May 2017 to get together on their tiers for two hours each morning and two hours each afternoon. The suit had been filed that March.

Ken Pastorick, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, said there are 63 men on death row. The only woman currently sentenced to death in Louisiana is housed in another part of the prison, he said.

He added in a later email that the department was pleased to have reached a settlement without further litigation. “To this day, Louisiana State Penitentiary continues to look for ways to improve social interaction amongst prisoners on Death Row,” the statement said, adding the department paid no legal fees, no damages and admitted no liability.

Ginsberg said the men still live in cells described in the lawsuit as windowless and “the size of an average home bathroom.”