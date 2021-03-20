Louisiana choosing new US House members in special election

Julia Letlow, a higher education administrator who lives in the small town of Start in Richland Parish, is making her first bid for elected office. She's run on issues similar to those that her husband discussed during his campaign. She talks of supporting agriculture in the largely rural district, expanding broadband internet access and supporting conservative values.

“I’ve had time to refine a vision for our district, one where we can work together to uplift our communities out of poverty through jobs and opportunity, where the best natural resources and the best people attract businesses to create more jobs right here at home, where our children aren’t forced out of state for opportunity,” she said.

Julia Letlow has raised more than $680,000 for the race since announcing her candidacy in January, according to data filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Her closest fundraising competitor, Democrat Sandra “Candy” Christophe, brought in just under $70,000. Christophe is a social worker from Alexandria who ran unsuccessfully for the seat in the fall, when Luke Letlow won the race.

The 5th District covers all or part of 24 parishes, including the cities of Alexandria and Monroe.